Las Vegas forum offers guidance to those facing eviction

The public forum, slated to run from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, is designed to help tenants understand their legal rights as well as learn details about rental assistance.

Renters facing eviction will be able to received guidance from state and local leaders Wednesday morning at Desert Breeze Community Center.

The public forum was designed to help tenants understand their legal rights as well as learn details about rental assistance.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones co-hosted the public forum with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Assemblywoman Brittney Miller and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Clark County’s Social Service Department.

The community center is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

