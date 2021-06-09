76°F
Las Vegas forum to offer guidance to those facing eviction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 7:54 am
 
Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord fill out forms at the Civil Law Sel ...
Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Renters facing eviction will be able to receive guidance from state and local leaders Wednesday morning at Desert Breeze Community Center.

The public forum, slated to run from 8:30-9:30 a.m., is designed to help tenants understand their legal rights as well as learn details about rental assistance.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is co-hosting the public forum with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Assemblywoman Brittney Miller and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Clark County’s Social Service Department.

The community center is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

