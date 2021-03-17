67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Las Vegas jobless rate dips below 10% for first time since pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021 ...
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas’ jobless rate has fallen below double digits, albeit barely, for the first time since the pandemic shut off much of the economy a year ago.

But in tourism-dependent Southern Nevada, the share of unemployed workers still is far above other areas of the state.

An estimated 9.9 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed in January, down from 10.4 percent in December, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday.

By comparison, the Reno area’s jobless rate in January was 4.9 percent, and Carson City’s was 5.6 percent, the department said.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

