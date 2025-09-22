90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Las Vegas judge accused of misconduct suspended for 6 months without pay

District Court Judge Erika Ballou, who is accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court, testifie ...
District Court Judge Erika Ballou, who is accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court, testifies in her own defense during a disciplinary hearing at the State Bar of Nevada on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, ...
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The U.S. Senate failed to pass a stopgap funding measure Friday, raising the risk of a partial ...
Nevada members of Congress vote down party lines in government funding dispute
In a recent lawsuit, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is taking on Kik, a lesser-known app th ...
Nevada attorney general sues platform ‘recognized as a boon to child predators’
Then-state archivist Guy Rocha looks through documents while working at the State Library and A ...
‘Myth-busting’ columnist, longtime Nevada archivist Guy Rocha dies
Make ‘immediate cuts’ in water use or face crisis, Colorado River experts warn
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2025 - 3:47 pm
 

A Las Vegas judge accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court will be suspended from the bench for six months without pay, the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline ruled in a Monday order.

District Judge Erika Ballou’s suspension will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. She will also be on probation for two years and must complete remedial training “specifically customized and tailored to (her) misconduct,” according to the order.

At the center of the judicial discipline case was a prisoner named Mia Christman.

Commission Special Counsel Thomas Bradley previously said that Ballou ordered the release of Christman and when the Nevada Supreme Court reversed Ballou on appeal, failed to order that Christman be taken into custody.

“What Judge Ballou did is what a judge is supposed to do,” Ballou’s attorney Tom Pitaro told the panel at a hearing last month. “You are supposed to consider what is before you and you are supposed to rule on it.”

Pitaro did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES