Las Vegas judge accused of misconduct suspended for 6 months without pay

Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

District Court Judge Erika Ballou, who is accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court, testifies in her own defense during a disciplinary hearing at the State Bar of Nevada on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge accused of defying the Nevada Supreme Court will be suspended from the bench for six months without pay, the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline ruled in a Monday order.

District Judge Erika Ballou’s suspension will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. She will also be on probation for two years and must complete remedial training “specifically customized and tailored to (her) misconduct,” according to the order.

At the center of the judicial discipline case was a prisoner named Mia Christman.

Commission Special Counsel Thomas Bradley previously said that Ballou ordered the release of Christman and when the Nevada Supreme Court reversed Ballou on appeal, failed to order that Christman be taken into custody.

“What Judge Ballou did is what a judge is supposed to do,” Ballou’s attorney Tom Pitaro told the panel at a hearing last month. “You are supposed to consider what is before you and you are supposed to rule on it.”

Pitaro did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

