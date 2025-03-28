Las Vegas lawyer, RNC committeewoman will be next interim US attorney

She will be the interim U.S. attorney starting on April 1 until she is nominated for the role and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she said.

Las Vegas attorney and RNC national committeewoman Sigal Chattah, shown Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, will be Nevada’s next interim U.S. attorney, she said Friday, March 28, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas attorney and RNC national committeewoman Sigal Chattah, shown in 2002, will be Nevada’s next interim U.S. attorney, she said Friday, March 28, 2025. (Provided)

Las Vegas attorney and RNC national committeewoman Sigal Chattah will be Nevada’s next interim U.S. attorney, she said Friday.

“Obviously, it’s an honor to serve the state of Nevada as interim U.S. attorney and I’m grateful to President Trump and Attorney General (Pamela) Bondi for entrusting me with this opportunity,” Chattah said in a brief phone interview.

The U.S. attorney general is responsible for the appointment, Chattah said. She will be the interim U.S. attorney starting on April 1 until she is nominated for the role and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Chattah said.

“The purpose is to administrate justice equally, to ensure that public safety is the utmost priority and to ensure that public corruption does not happen under this administration’s watch,” she said of her goals for the office.

Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Trisha Young confirmed the appointment in an email.

In a statement, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald said, “We are thrilled that President Trump and Attorney General Bondi have the warrior they need in Nevada. Sigal will rigorously advocate for the President’s priorities and investigate corruption throughout the Silver State. Under Sigal’s leadership, it will be a bad day to be a bad guy — justice will be served.”

Chattah has been known for taking on high-profile cases.

She represented Vem Miller, the man who was arrested outside a California rally during now-President Donald Trump’s campaign with what authorities said were loaded guns.

The federal suit she filed on his behalf claimed officers had violated his constitutional rights and that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco “fabricated allegations” when he said his deputies likely “prevented the third assassination attempt.”

Last year, she also filed a federal suit against UNLV, the Board of Regents and pro-Palestinian groups on behalf of a Jewish student, claiming UNLV broke antiterrorism laws by allowing pro-Palestinian groups to protest as a “stand in” for Hamas.

She has also represented one of the six Republicans accused of submitting fake elector documents that declared Trump the winner of the 2020 election. The case was dismissed in Clark County and refiled in Carson City.

Chattah, who ran unsuccessfully for Nevada attorney general in 2022, graduated from Widener University School of Law in Pennsylvania and has been licensed to practice in Nevada since 2002. She was born in Israel and came to the United States as a teenager before graduating from Valley High School and UNLV, according to her firm’s website.

The current acting U.S. attorney for Nevada is Sue Fahami.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.