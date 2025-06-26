Las Vegas neurosurgeon announces 2026 congressional bid

Nevada received $1.2B in opioid settlements. Where has it gone?

A neurosurgeon and longtime Summerlin resident launched his bid for Congress on Thursday in an effort to defeat Democratic Rep. Susie Lee.

Dr. Aury Nagy, a Republican, thinks he has what it takes to defeat Lee — who has withstood Republican challengers since she was first elected in 2018 — by tackling health care.

“I think I can address this health care issue with much more precision and likelihood of success than any of the other candidates who are running,” Nagy said. “I do think it’s the most important issue facing Americans at this moment in our country.”

Nagy is a partner at Nevada Brain & Spine Care in Las Vegas. He previously served as chairman of Spine Surgery at North Vista Hospital and as president of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners. Nagy also founded the White Coat Party of Nevada, whose aim is to fix what they say is Nevada’s broken health care system.

If elected, Nagy hopes to reduce health care costs in the U.S. by about a third, the savings from which could go toward bolstering Social Security or education or reducing taxes, he said.

Nagy wants to transform the health care system by implementing laws to provide incentives for an alternative structure of health care.

Currently, a CEO of a health insurance company is incentivized to charge the maximum amount of money he can to patients while delivering the minimum amount of care possible so he can maximize the profit for his shareholders, Nagy said.

Nagy instead would like health insurance companies to become mutual health insurance companies where the policyholder is also an owner of the company, giving policyholders the ability to hire or fire a CEO.

“When you have this mutual insurance company model, the incentives for the CEOs of the health insurance companies are aligned with the people who need the care,” he said.

According to the State Board of Medical Examiners’ license database, Nagy has three professional liability claims, one from 2009 and two from 2015, totaling more than $530,000 in settlements.

Nagy said neurosurgeons are among the health care professionals with the highest amount of liability and said his malpractice rates are low.

Approximately 20 percent of all practicing neurosurgeons in the U.S. are faced with medical malpractice litigation annually, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“You take care of people for 20 years, we’ll have some unhappy patients, but for all of the patients you take care of, you do your level best to provide the best care that you can,” he said. “And there are thousands upon thousands of patients who we have successfully helped to live better lives.”

