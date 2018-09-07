Las Vegas police sued for footage that may involve Aaron Ford

A national Republican political group is suing Las Vegas police in hopes of getting records and body camera footage they say involves Democratic attorney general candidate Aaron Ford.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, the Democratic candidate for state attorney general, discusses the circumstances of his past arrests on Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Clark County Democratic Party Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Republican Attorneys General Association, a political action committee, filed the suit in Clark County District Court Thursday, claiming that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has refused to release records and related body camera footage related to an incident on Nov. 13, 2017.

Ford’s campaign called RAGA’s attempt “low and desperate.”

“It was a minor incident on private property involving one of their pre-teen children. Metro called the parents of all the kids involved so that they could deal with the issue privately. Wes Duncan should be ashamed of himself for trying to use this in his political campaign,” Ford’s campaign manager Jessica Adair said.

Duncan is Ford’s Republican opponent.

RAGA spokesman Zach Roday said the group received a tip from about an incident involving Ford, the state Senate Majority Leader, alleging that he used “that position of authority to influence an outcome with law enforcement.”

According to the lawsuit, RAGA submitted four records requests with Las Vegas police seeking records, but Metro refused to produce any records or body camera footage. Metro cited various reasons in their denials, including that they could not release any records because it involved juveniles.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Melzter said that the department could not comment on pending litigation.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColtonLochhead.