Las Vegas, Reno mayors back funding for Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON — Mayors from more than 100 cities nationwide, including Las Vegas and Reno, urged Congress on Wednesday to keep funding for Planned Parenthood in the final version of health care reform legislation.

The mayors, in a letter to Senate and House leaders, said defunding Planned Parenthood would shut down health centers that provide cancer screening, family planning and birth control for millions of people with Medicaid coverage.

Eliminating those services would be “devastating,” the mayors said in the letter.

Nevada mayors who signed the letter were Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas and Hillary Schieve of Reno.

The House version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, passed last week, defunds Planned Parenthood. Republican senators are starting from scratch on their version of the bill.