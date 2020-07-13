Las Vegas unemployment call center worker positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said in a statement.

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. (U.S. National Institutes of Health via AP)

An employee at the Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said in a statement Sunday.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation found out about the test results on Saturday and immediately closed the call center for cleaning while the employee self-quarantines, the statement said.

All calls typically handled by the Southern Nevada call center will be transferred to another call center in Carson City.

“Ensuring the continued health and safety of our employees is our primary concern and we are taking immediate action to ensure we can have staff return to work swiftly and safely,” Kimberly Gaa, administrator of DETR’s Employment Security Division, said in a statement. “Until all protocols are met, claims will be handled by our UI call center staff in the Carson City call center.”

The department asks people to use online services at ui.nv.gov when possible to alleviate wait times at the call center.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.