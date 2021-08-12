Las Vegas woman wins $50K at 6th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

A Las Vegas woman won $50,000 during the sixth “Vax Nevada Days” raffle Thursday in Henderson.

Gov. Steve Sisolak talks to Jennifer Y. after she won $50,000 during the "Vax Nevada Days" raffle event at Touro University Nevada in Henderson on Thursday. (screengrab/@GovSisolak twitter)

Jennifer Y. won this week’s top prize. Gov. Steve Sisolak congratulated her in person at Touro University Nevada. During the ceremony, Sisolak said Jennifer worked at The Cosmopolitan.

Vax Nevada Days winners will be named every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.