Late April storm extends winter sports season in Nevada, Utah

Lee Canyon has received 221 inches of snow this season, allowing officials to extended winter sports until at least May 5, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Mother Nature is giving snow lovers more time on the slopes.

Lee Canyon and Brian Head have extended their ski/snowboard seasons into May for the second straight year — thanks to last week’s snowfall. Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, received 10 inches of new snow while Lee Canyon Resort had 6 inches fall. Brian Head has 306 inches of snow this year while Lee Canyon has seen 221 inches fall.

Lee Canyon will be open for its third “Spring Session” Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resort officials say that weekend sessions will continue along as the weather permits.

The Bluebird chairlift, which serves intermediate and advanced terrain, will operate next weekend. Other base area amenities will also be open, including Lee Canyon Sports and Pro Shop, Hillside Lodge’s Brewin Burro coffee shop, Bristlecone Bar, and Sky Deck. Lift tickets can be purchased in advance at leecanyonlv.com.

Brian Head will extend its season, adding an extra weekend of bonus skiing and riding from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. The resort was previously scheduled to close on Sunday, May 5.

Both resorts had slow starts to the season with a rather dry November and December.

Last season Lee Canyon received a record 262 inches of snowfall and extended the season into May.

