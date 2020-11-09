Latest vote counts extend leads in tight state and local races

Leaders in tight state and local races in Clark County extended slim leads in results reported Monday morning.

Kristen Watson, Democratic candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 22, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, presides during a Judiciary Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In the open Senate District 5 race, Democrat Kristee Watson moved to a 173-vote lead over Republican Carrie Buck, a 0.2 percentage point margin. The two candidates have split nearly 62,000 votes with the final result still pending.

In Senate District 6, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro is 841 votes ahead of Republican April Becker, giving her a 1.4 percentage point lead, 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent threshold; 64,000 ballots have been counted between them.

Pending those results, the state Senate is likely to maintain its current 13-8 Democratic majority.

In the Assembly, Republicans still lead in three races that, if they win, would deny Democrats their current 29-13 supermajority..

Republican Richard McArthur maintained a comfortable lead over incumbent Democrat Connie Munk in AD4 as did Republican Jill Dickman in Washoe County’s District 31 race against incumbent Skip Daly.

In AD 37, Republican challenger Andy Matthews’ lead over incumbent Democrat Shea Backus contracted again to 556 votte but he still led by 1.4 percentage points.

If those margins hold, the 2021 Assembly will be 26 Democrats and 16 Republicans.

In the Clark County Commission District C race, Democrat Ross Miller, who overtook Republican Stavros Anthony on Sunday, expanded his lead to 509 votes or 0.4 percentage points.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.