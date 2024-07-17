Latinas ‘powering’ recovering U.S. economy, labor secretary tells UnidosUS attendees

Latina workers are “powering” the United States’ post-pandemic economic recovery, according to Julie Su, the acting U.S. Secretary of Labor.

A general view of the UnidosUS convention at the MGM Grand on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Latina workers are “powering” the United States’ post-pandemic economic recovery, according to Julie Su, the acting U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Su spoke to a packed Strip resort ballroom Tuesday during the UnidosUS annual convention’s “Latinas Luncheon,” which was also addressed by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

The officials amplified stories of trailblazing Latinas in an event designed to celebrate their contributions. Su also highlighted President Joe Biden’s labor agenda that has included nearly 16 million new jobs created during his administration.

Biden is scheduled to address the nonpartisan UnidosUS gathering Wednesday, a day after he gave a stump speech at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference in Las Vegas.

Su said Latina workers were especially economically hampered during the height of the pandemic, when the demographic’s unemployment rate hovered above 20 percent, more than 5 percent above the already-high national figure.

That’s changed, according to Su.

“Latinas have not just share the economic growth,” she said. “Latinas have been the ones powering it.”

Su said that women overall have entered the job market at a record pace in 2023 and the first half of 2024.

“The record-setting rates for women have been powered by women of color,” Su said. “Latinas are doing especially well, with their earnings growing at double the rate of women overall.”

Su shared her “origin” story.

She was born to immigrant parents, including her mother who came to the United States in a cargo ship because she couldn’t afford a passenger ticket.

Su put herself through law school and worked in labor advocacy for two decades before joining the federal government.

“Throughout my career, I found a deep connection between a person’s well-being and their job,” she said. “We know that good jobs change lives: they bring dignity and respect, they bring security, they sustain families.”

Su said 10 percent of Latino households own a business, translating to 5 million locales that contribute about 800 billion in revenue. She said more work needed to be done to provide equitable, sustainable and living wages.

Lee outlined the contributions of Latina trailblazers in Nevada, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina to serve in the U.S. Senate; Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, the first Latina on the City Council, and Sylvia Lazos, a UNLV law professor and education advocate.

Lee also read the names of the 19 Latinas currently serving in Congress — 14 Democrats and five Republicans.

“We all know how important representation at seats of power is, and how much it matters,” Lee said. “And it’s up to all of us … to make sure that we bring the strength of our Latino community, and Latinas in particular, to those seats of power to be advocates.”

Lee touted the efforts of UnidosUS to make that happen.

