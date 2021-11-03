Lawmaker pushing information, not politics, at tele-town halls

People looking for partisan bashing aren’t going to find it at state Sen. Scott Hammond’s weekly series of tele-town halls.

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Republican state senator is hosting a series of tele-town halls to help people talk through the issues that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, will host the sessions over the next several weeks to discuss topics such as food insecurity, crime and education.

It’s a continuation of a series of calls he held at the beginning of the pandemic, when information about the public health crisis was scarce. Those calls helped people learn about new pandemic-related restrictions and the unemployment system, he said.

Hammond invites guests to help him field questions and connect callers. He said he’s tried to cast politics aside and help an audience that extends beyond his constituents.

“It was quite rewarding,” he said. “It was just one of those where you just feel like you’re actually getting something done.”

He held calls routinely from March through June of 2020. This year, he held a few town halls related to the legislative session.

Hammond said he’s realized there is still information that needs to get out to the public. That’s where this series of town halls came in.

He held his first tele-town hall in this installment last week, taking on the topic of mental health. He heard personal stories and took questions about insurance, care for the homeless and reducing violence in schools. At its peak, the call had more than 3,200 participants, he said.

Hammond said the people who call in to his town halls come from across the political spectrum and are hungry for information, not partisan bashing. He wants people to know the calls are a place to find resources.

“I hope that they can talk it out,” he said. “I hope that they can find somebody who will listen.”

Even after a call wraps Hammond said he stays up taking questions for hours. He said he’s been able to learn about what issues need to be addressed.

“And a lot of my colleagues do a great job,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my part.”

The new town hall series will be held weekly at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the exception of this week. This week’s call will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. and will cover crime.

People who are interested in participating may call 702-344-0889 when the town hall begins.

Hammond, a former assemblyman who was first elected to the Senate in 2012, is serving is final term in the state Senate. He’ll be forced to give up his seat in 2024 because of term limits.

