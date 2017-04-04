Lawmaker wants training for Nevada school board trustees

Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education Steve Canavero, left, speaks to Clark County School District Trustees about the Every Student Succeeds Act at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada school board trustees would be required to undergo at least six hours of training in the first and third years of their terms under a bill introduced Monday.

Training sessions would include financial management, public record laws and local government ethics, according to Assembly Bill 451. The bill is sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas.

The Nevada School Boards Association, a nonprofit, offers voluntary training, Frierson said. The job is too important for some members to elect not to attend training, he said.

Committee members seemed interested in requiring more hours of training, especially in terms of running a school district budget, but Frierson said he wanted to be realistic in his expectations.

The bill earned wide support from unions and school districts. No action was taken on the bill Monday.

