Laxalt agrees to debate Sisolak

Gubernatorial Republican candidate Adam Laxalt has agreed to details of a debate this October. Democrat Steve Sisolak’s campaign had not yet formally agreed to the debate on Tuesday.

Nevada gubernatorial candidates Adam Laxalt, left, and Steve Sisolak.

Republican governor candidate Republican Adam Laxalt has agreed to debate Democrat Steve Sisolak in October.

The proposed debate includes Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV Channel 3 in Las Vegas and is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

It would include a panel of media representatives from the Review-Journal, KSNV and Telemundo, and will be simulcast on KSNV’s sister station in Reno, KRNV Channel 4.

Sisolak’s campaign has not formally agreed to the proposal as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820.