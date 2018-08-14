Laxalt agrees to debate Sisolak

Republican governor candidate Republican Adam Laxalt has agreed to debate Democrat Steve Sisolak in October.
The proposed debate includes Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV Channel 3 in Las Vegas and is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
It would include a panel of media representatives from the Review-Journal, KSNV and Telemundo, and will be simulcast on KSNV’s sister station in Reno, KRNV Channel 4.
Sisolak’s campaign has not formally agreed to the proposal as of Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
