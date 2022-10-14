Laxalt appeals to Nevada Hispanic voters leading up to election

More than 200 people turned out for a Latinos for Laxalt event, where the Republican U.S. Senate nominee hit on big issues like the economy, the border and rise in crime.

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, seen in September 2022 in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt continued his efforts to appeal to Nevada Latinos with less than a month until the Nov. 8 midterms.

“We have a chance in this race to save the American Dream. We have a chance to fight for values that believe in this country, that believe if you work hard you can accomplish whatever you want,” Laxalt said Thursday to a group of more than 200 people at the Republican National Committee’s Hispanic Community Center.

Laxalt covered the rise in crime, inflation and the increased cost of living and lack of border security, issues that many of his Latino supporters echoed before the event.

Political analysts expect Hispanic voters to play a decisive role in the election. Historically Democrat, Hispanics — especially men — have shown to be leaning more Republican, reports say.

Recent polls have shown inconclusive results on where Hispanic voters stand, with one poll showing Hispanics are identifying with Democrats while another showing the GOP has gained ground.

But it is important not to paint the Hispanic and Latino vote with a broad brush: Political science professor Marisa Abrajano told Time that the assumption of a singular “Latino vote” is wrong.

“The assumption is that Latinos are a monolithic group of voters, and the reality is that Latinos make up individuals hailing from more than a dozen different countries,” Abrajano told Time.

Hispanic outreach

Still, campaigns and political parties are appealing to Latinos through a variety of events. They’ve been engaging with them all campaign season but have ramped up their efforts during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald released a statement Thursday about the party’s partnership with the Nevada Republican Senate Committee to implement “Operación ¡Vamos!” to engage Hispanic voters through different events.

“Our values of family, faith, and freedom are Latino values, and Republicans will continue to be a voice for bringing increased prosperity to all voters in Nevada,” McDonald said in the statement.

Cristina Aguilera Ramos, a Las Vegas resident who works as a testing administrator, once identified as Democrat but switched to Republican when the late Arizona Sen. John McCain ran for president.

“We felt the Democratic party changed. The Republican Party stands for our same values,” Aguilera Ramos said.

Aligned with values

Las Vegas resident Iris Jones told the Review-Journal that she wants to see real change with the economy, education and border security.

“I’m ready for a change. I think our economy is awful. Our education is awful. (The Republican Party is) aligned with my values,” Jones said at the press conference.

Jones, a first-generation immigrant from Ecuador, entered the country legally, and she became a citizen in 2019. She wants to see other immigrants come legally, although she would like to see some immigration reform in cutting the time it takes to apply for work visas.

Jones has always identified as conservative, but she has noticed many of her Latino friends say they are going to vote for Republicans in November.

Make the Road Action Nevada, a non-profit organization aiming to empower the working-class immigrant communities, launched a voter mobilization campaign Thursday to engage Hispanic communities, urging them to vote for Democratic candidates.

“We can and must continue to fight for a country where our members are free to stay, free to move, and free to thrive. The people we elect in November will have the power to raise the minimum wage, expand access to healthcare, and invest in affordable housing — or block progress,” said Leo Murrieta, director of Make the Road Action Nevada, in a statement.

In response to Laxalt’s Hispanic Heritage event, Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s campaign spokesperson Tony Hernandez said she has fought for Nevada’s Latino community, while Laxalt has attacked the community and has pushed to deport “Dreamers,” immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.