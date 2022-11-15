51°F
Laxalt concedes US Senate race in letter posted to Twitter

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 8:54 am
 
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Senate Adam Laxalt hugs his wife Jaime Laxalt while speaking ...
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Senate Adam Laxalt hugs his wife Jaime Laxalt while speaking during a GOP midterm election watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Senate Adam Laxalt, standing next to his wife Jaime Laxalt, ...
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Senate Adam Laxalt, standing next to his wife Jaime Laxalt, speaks during a GOP midterm election watch party before his race is announced at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has conceded his race to Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a letter posted Tuesday to his Twitter account.

“I entered this arena for my family and those all over Nevada and America who believe our country is headed in the wrong direction,” he wrote. “This race and the 2022 election cycle didn’t go as we hoped, but I am proud of the race we ran.”

The Associated Press called the race for Cortez Masto on Saturday. Her win in the closely watched race ensures Democratic control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

