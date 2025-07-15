96°F
Lead Senate Democrat Cannizzaro to run for Nevada AG

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2025 - 8:54 am
 

Nicole Cannizzaro, the top Democrat in the Nevada Senate, will run for attorney general in 2026, she announced Tuesday.

The current senate majority leader and a former prosecutor, Cannizzaro said she is running to “keep Nevadans safe, protect our rights, and fight for a fairer economy where Nevadans can actually get ahead,” according to a statement.

She joins Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine in the Democratic primary for the office. Candidates cannot file until March next year.

Cannizzaro was first elected to the Senate in 2016 and was the first woman to serve as majority leader beginning in 2019. She is a native of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

