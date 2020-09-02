‘Leadership updates’ coming for Nevada employment agency

There’s been another shake-up at Nevada’s employment agency.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The agency “will be announcing leadership updates later this week,” Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said Wednesday. She declined to give further details.

Whatever change lies ahead comes less than a month after Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed acting director Elisa Cafferata.

The department has seen a whirlwind of turnover since April, when former director Tiffany Tyler-Garner resigned.

Former director Heather Korbulic took Garner’s post just days after she resigned, and led the agency for seven weeks before she resigned June 19, citing threats to her safety.

Weeks later, former Deputy Director Dennis Perea resigned.

The agency went without a director for almost seven weeks before Cafferata took the post on Aug. 6.

Nevada’s unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent in February, jumped to 30.1 percent in April before it tumbled over the past few months.

Still, more than 228,000 unemployed Nevadans continue to file weekly for jobless benefits as of Aug. 22, DETR reported last week. Over 107,000 self-employed or gig workers in Nevada continued weekly claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program in the same period.

