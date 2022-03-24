Leavitt withdraws from state Senate race

Assemblyman Glen Leavitt will continue to serve in his present job until his term ends in November.

Nevada Assemblyman Glen Leavitt addresses volunteers as they receive in-person training at President Donald Trump's re-election campaign headquarters on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Glen Leavitt, a two-term Republican assemblyman from Boulder City, will withdraw from his bid for a state Senate seat, his campaign announced Thursday.

“This difficult decision has been weighing on me for several months and upon taking counsel from my family, friends and mentors, I have decided to continue to focus on my family and my profession,” Leavitt said in a statement. “My faith and my family always have and always will come first in my life.”

Leavitt was first elected to the Assembly in 2018, and won re-election in 2020. His campaign said that he’ll continue to serve in his capacity as an assemblyman until his term ends in November.

Leavitt’s withdrawal leaves longtime California politician Jeff Stone, who moved to Henderson in 2020, as the lone Republican running in the Republican-heavy district. Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, had endorsed Stone in the race.

Stone previously served on the Temecula City Council, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and in the California state Senate. In 2019 he was appointed by the Trump administration to a Department of Labor position.

Democrat Brent Foutz, Libertarian Brandon Mills and nonpartisan candidate Daniel Ryan Patterson have also filed to run for the Senate seat.

The period for candidates to file for office ended on March 18. Candidates have until March 29 to withdraw.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.