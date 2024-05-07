85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Lee, Horsford join letter calling on Biden to take action on border

Then-Democratic candidates for Congress Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee speak at a rally a ...
Then-Democratic candidates for Congress Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee speak at a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
ACLU suing Elko County for violating jail voting law
The Democratic National Committee joined in calls to dismiss a case filed by the Republican Nat ...
DNC joins in calls to dismiss Nevada case alleging voter roll inconsistencies
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
From left to right: Sam Brown, Bill Conrad, Tony Grady and Jeff Gunter are just some of the can ...
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 1:27 pm
 

Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford joined 13 other House Democrats urging President Joe Biden to take executive action on the southern border and fix the broken immigration system.

“We write to you to respectfully request that you and your administration immediately take further action to restore order at the Southern border and fix our broken immigration system,” the members of Congress wrote Tuesday.

The letter comes after the House failed to pass bipartisan legislation approved by the Senate that would have imposed tougher asylum and border laws. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has declined to bring the bill to the House floor for debate on bipartisan legislation that was already negotiated by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, the letter says.

The members of Congress wrote the situation at the border remains untenable, and it is time for the Biden administration to act.

“We urge you to use all tools at your disposal, including executive action, to better address security at the Southern border, interdict illicit fentanyl and allow for orderly legal immigration,” they wrote.

The members of Congress wrote that it is past time for both parties to agree on bipartisan immigration reforms that strengthen enforcement at the border and provide a path to citizenship for people who have been living, working and paying taxes in the U.S. for years.

“All of our constituents, no matter our congressional district, have felt the impacts of the current border situation,” the members of Congress wrote. “Communities across the country are grappling with the fentanyl crisis and struggling to find appropriate shelter and services for those seeking asylum.”

Border Letter to POTUS 5.7.24 by Jessica Hill on Scribd

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2024 GOP Senate race: Where the candidates stand on the border
recommend 2
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 3
Mayorkas impeachment articles heading to the Senate
recommend 4
Nevada Senate race heats up as candidates rake in donations — or loans
recommend 5
Israel and Ukraine: Where Nevada GOP Senate candidates stand on foreign aid
recommend 6
House speaker goes own way on wartime funding