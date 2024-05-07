Lee, Horsford pressuring Biden to take action on US-Mexico border

Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford joined 13 other House Democrats in urging President Biden to take executive action on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Then-Democratic candidates for Congress Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee speak at a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford joined 13 other House Democrats urging President Joe Biden to take executive action on the southern border and fix the broken immigration system.

“We write to you to respectfully request that you and your administration immediately take further action to restore order at the Southern border and fix our broken immigration system,” the members of Congress wrote Tuesday.

The letter comes after the House failed to pass bipartisan legislation approved by the Senate that would have imposed tougher asylum and border laws.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has declined to bring the bill to the House floor for debate on bipartisan legislation that was already negotiated by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, the letter says.

The members of Congress wrote the situation at the border remains untenable, and it is time for the Biden administration to act.

“We urge you to use all tools at your disposal, including executive action, to better address security at the Southern border, interdict illicit fentanyl and allow for orderly legal immigration,” they wrote.

The members of Congress wrote that it is past time for both parties to agree on bipartisan immigration reforms that strengthen enforcement at the border and provide a path to citizenship for people who have been living, working and paying taxes in the U.S. for years.

“All of our constituents, no matter our congressional district, have felt the impacts of the current border situation,” the members of Congress wrote. “Communities across the country are grappling with the fentanyl crisis and struggling to find appropriate shelter and services for those seeking asylum.”

