Legal battle erupts over second grouse species living in Nevada

A sage grouse male struts to attract a mate at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif., in this 2010 photo. Off-road vehicle enthusiasts are suing the Forest Service over plans to protect the bistate sage grouse they say were adopted illegally and will increase fire danger to the land-dwelling bird proposed for threatened status along the Nevada-California line. (Jeannie Stafford/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

RENO — Off-road vehicle enthusiasts are suing the U.S. Forest Service over the bistate sage grouse in Nevada and California, arguing that a protection plan enacted this year could increase fire danger across the rangeland habitat of the bird already proposed for threatened status.

The California Four Wheel Drive Association and off-road groups in the Sierra and Nevada’s Pine Nut Mountains say the protection measures in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest weren’t included among the alternatives subjected to scientific scrutiny and public comment as required by federal environmental laws.

Their lawsuit was filed Dec. 18 in U.S. District Court in Reno.

The bistate grouse is distinct from and doesn’t live across as big an area as the greater sage grouse, which is at the center of a dispute over Trump administration efforts to roll back protections adopted under President Barack Obama in a dozen Western states.

But there are similarities in the ongoing legal battles over development near bistate grouse habitat.

A formal proposal to list the bird as threatened under the Endangered Species Act was rescinded by the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015, only to be reinstated by a federal judge earlier this year.

The off-road groups say that between the draft stage and final adoption of guidelines regarding off-road travel, the agency nearly doubled the size of buffer zones around bird breeding grounds, known as leks, and extended the season when motorized traffic is banned.

“These changes were not specified in any alternative in any of the multiple (environmental reviews) available for public comment,” according to plaintiffs, which include the Sierra Trail Dogs Motorcycle and Recreation Club, the Pine Nut Mountains Trails Association, the American Motorcyclist Association and the Blue Ribbon Coalition.

Forest Service spokeswoman Erica Hupp said Friday that the agency doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

The status of Forest Service protections ordered in 2016 isn’t clear given the court ruling earlier this year on listing.

U.S. District Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero in San Francisco ruled in May that the Fish and Wildlife Service ignored its own best scientific evidence when it reversed course three years ago on its 2013 proposal declaring the bistate grouse threatened.

The judge said the wildlife service wrongly concluded in 2015 that voluntary conservation measures in the works were adequate to stem habitat loss resulting from urban sprawl, livestock grazing, wildfires, invasive plants, mining and other development.

In August, Spero reinstated the proposed listing and gave the agency until Oct. 1, 2019, to publish a new decision.

He also ordered reinstatement of the proposed designation of more than 2,800 square miles of critical habitat potentially subject to development restrictions along the Sierra’s eastern front, an area bigger than Delaware.

The original Forest Service preferred alternative would have barred off-road travel within three miles of an active lek during primary breeding season, from March 1 to May 15.

The final decision expanded the buffer zones to four miles and extended the ban through June 30.

That forced the Trail Dogs to postpone a 250-mile motorcycle race traditionally run in mid-June until the weekend of July 14-15, 2019.