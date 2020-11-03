Lines at some voting sites but voters patient — LIVE BLOG

Multiple voters said the wait to vote was not long despite lines of more than 80 people.

Long lines suggest strong turnout

1:30 p.m.

There were long lines reported at polling stations throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, indicating a strong turnout was in the works.

Voter Shawntia Hampton voted at a polling station at South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane. She said it was noticeable how many more people showed up to vote this year.

“Everybody’s rights matter,” Hampton said. “Everyone’s voice matters. Just to see so many people out here now — before there wasn’t this many people out here that cared about voting. I just feel this year it is more powerful.”

Brent Hilton and his daughter, Amber, said there was a long line but not a long wait at the polling station on Eastern.

“It went really smoothly,” Brent Hilton said. “We didn’t wait in line for more than 20, 30 minutes at most. We were able to get in there and everybody was really nice. Really helpful.

“The ballot process went really smoothly,” Hilton said. “It was great. This was a really important election. It seems to be dividing our country and we need to come back together.”

— Glenn Puit

Quiet at Doolittle

12:40 p.m.

The Doolittle Community Center near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards had virtually no wait for voters early Tuesday afternoon.

Inside the location at about noon, a few voting machines were unoccupied. The room was quiet, with some chatter coming from the check-in kiosks.

Kevin Joseph, 57, said he was in and out of the location in 15 minutes.

He cast his ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“They seem to be more in touch with common folks, that’s all,” he said. “But they’re all politicians so there’s only so much they’re allowed to do once they get in that arena.”

Asked if the location had experienced any technology issues, one election volunteer said poll workers could not do interviews.

Joseph said he experienced no problems.

— Blake Apgar

Different experience than 2016

12:35 p.m.

Ronnie Martinez, his partner and mother had been waiting to vote at Desert Breeze Community Center for about 20 minutes as of shortly after noon on Tuesday.

This year Martinez will be voting Republican even though he is registered as Democrat.

“I just felt like this decision was a better one to make,” Martinez said about his switch.

Martinez chose to vote in person on Election Day rather than voting early because of the “experience.”

But this year his experience is different than 2016.

“We weren’t expecting such a long line,” he said. “Last time we literally just walked in and out.”

Martinez said he decided to vote in person because of concerns with the accuracy of mail-in ballots.

— Jannelle Calderon

Opening delayed at ‘a lot’ of polling sites

11:45 a.m.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer Russell said problems with technology initially caused delays in opening at “a lot” of polling stations in Clark County on Tuesday.

“From what I understand, a lot of polling locations in Clark County were unable to open on time this morning due to technical issues with the poll books, nothing having to do with the machines,” Russell said.

Shortly before noon, Russell said that “all of the locations are open at this time.”

Clark County provided very few details on the problems with technology at the polling stations, saying only there were some delays.

— Glenn Puit

Three-hour wait at one polling site

11:21 a.m.

The line at Faiss Middle School, near Fort Apache and Sunset roads, is wrapping around the building as of 11 a.m. Although election officials said the line is shorter than it was when polls opened, people leaving said they waited up to three hours.

Stephanie Rivera said although it was frustrating to wait in line for hours, “it was worth it.”

Alejandra Remis, 41, said she waited three hours with her young daughter to vote in her first presidential election since becoming a citizen last year.

While her daughter’s feet were tired and the two went without breakfast, Remis said she was excited to vote for the first time.

“I would like to see a difference,” she said.

— Katelyn Newberg

No major hiccups at Meadows Mall

11 a.m.

The voting location in the Meadows Mall parking lot had short lines after 10 a.m. that appeared to move quickly.

Polling place workers said technology issues occasionally cropped up, but were resolved quickly. The site was up and running at 7 a.m., the team leader said.

Las Vegas resident Frank Flores, 49, said he voted on Tuesday for a better future, but declined to say who he supported in the presidential race.

“I think I did the right thing for me and for people,” he said.

Flores, who felt more comfortable voting in person, said he experienced no issues voting at the Meadows Mall location and that the process took about 10 minutes.

— Blake Apgar

‘It was easy’

10:44 a.m.

At Kenny C. Guinn Middle School, an election volunteer said there were some minor technology problems at the polling station when it opened at 7 a.m., but those issues were quickly resolved.

Multiple voters said the wait to vote was not long despite lines of more than 80 people. Voter Mike Spadaro said it took him about 20 minutes to get through the line.

“Got in line, sit there, waited for the line to move up, and voted,” Spadaro said. “It was easy.”

Of his vote Spadaro said: “I just hope we put the people in there who will do a good job and we get what we need for the country.”

Another voter at Kenny C. Guinn Middle School said he thought the process was smooth.

“It’s good,” said voter Ceferino Estrada. “I woke up early, the line (was) like 20, 25 minutes. No problems.”

— Glenn Puit

Line at Galleria moving along

9:04 a.m

At the voting station at the Galleria at Sunset mall, there was a large line of more than 100 people waiting to vote, but the line was moving.

Elections team leader Michele Hulsizer said there were no technical difficulties at the polling location.

“When we opened this morning we had a line of people at 7 a.m.,” Hulsizer said. “It took us about an hour to start processing them all the way through. Now we are down to about a half hour.”

— Glenn Puit

Polling sites experience technical problems

8:20 a.m.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the elections division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s office tweeted that “several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened.”

The tweet urged Clark County voters standing in line to be patient and said the polling locations experiencing problems “will open soon.”

At 9:45 a.m., Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said all the polling sites now are open but he didn’t know what time the last one opened.

— Glenn Puit

Gov. Sisolak kicks off election day

7:16 a.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off Election Day in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road.

He was joined by state party Chairman William McCurdy II and members of the Nevada Hispanic League Democratic Caucus.

“What we need in this country right now is unity,” McCurdy said. “How are you feeling?”

“Powerful!” the crowd responded.

“Now is the time you leave it all on the field,” Sisolak told a crowd of about 100 people, many of them canvassers.

He said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will protect all Americans.

“Every single vote is so important this time,” Sisolak said, adding “now it is our turn to deliver.”

“If you are not doing it for you do it for your children, your grandchildren,” he said.

Sisolak urged more than 100 people at the kickoff event “to turn out every single vote.”

“Donald Trump will not steal this election, not in Nevada and not in the United States.”

Sisolak criticized the Trump administration and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just went over 100,000 infections in Nevada,” he said. “That’s because there was no plan coming out of Washington D.C. I begged for PPE. I begged for testing kits and we couldn’t get them. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver what we need in Nevada.”

— Glenn Puit

Polls are open

Today is Election Day and the polls in Nevada opened at 7 a.m.

Follow the Review-Journal for updates throughout the day as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

If you didn’t vote early or mail in your ballot, you can get information on what you need to know for voting today, including locations of the 125 voting sites in Clark County.

After the polls close tonight, we will provide results as soon as they become available on our Election Results page. You can find vote tallies from the presidential and congressional races to contests for the Nevada Legislature, Clark County Commission, Clark County School District Board of Trustees and courts, among others.

We also will track seats won for each party in the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives races.