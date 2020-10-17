77°F
Lines form early as polls open in Las Vegas Valley — LIVE BLOG

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 8:13 am
 
Updated October 17, 2020 - 10:24 am

Early voting begins today in Clark County.

Long lines were seen at Galleria mall in Henderson and Downtown Summerlin when the polls opened at 9 a.m. And voters were waiting in line at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning.

Cars packed the main parking lot at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, by 10 a.m. The line of 100-200 people extended around the building.

Voters can drop their mail ballots at any of the polling stations.

The Review-Journal will provide updates about voting and polling locations throughout the day. Follow us here and on Twitter @reviewjournal.


Voter information

There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.

A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.

The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

