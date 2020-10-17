Lines form early as polls open in Las Vegas Valley — LIVE BLOG

Early voting begins today in Clark County at 35 early voting sites scattered around the Las Vegas Valley.

People line up to vote at the East Las Vegas Community Center polling location in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Voters line up earlier to cast ballots at Galleria mall in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines form at the Downtown Summerlin early voting location in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines were seen at Galleria mall in Henderson and Downtown Summerlin when the polls opened at 9 a.m. And voters were waiting in line at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning.

Cars packed the main parking lot at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, by 10 a.m. The line of 100-200 people extended around the building.

People in line to cast votes at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/pdJBN2cHZ2 — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) October 17, 2020

An hour after #earlyvoting opened at the East Las Vegas Community Center, the line is still holding strong. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ff4AfoGbiD — Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020

Voters can drop their mail ballots at any of the polling stations.

The Review-Journal will provide updates about voting and polling locations throughout the day.

LINE MAZE: The end of the line in Henderson, #NV has wrapped back around into one of the middle points of the line. Voters have taken it upon themselves to direct others on how to organize the line, speaking and planning with new arrivals. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/Hi16in71ZV — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

NEVADA EARLY VOTING: Lines are long in Henderson, #Nevada where #voters in line are waiting in the pleasantly nice weather. One woman told us she got the location wrong since the polling spot moved outside of the Galleria Mall for the first time in years. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/agP7xr2pBL — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020 START OF THE LINE: King, currently the last in line to vote in Henderson, #NV told us he’ll wait for as long as he can to vote. The several hundred people in front of him would not stop him he told us. “Listen,” King said, “you gotta vote some time, might as well be today.”#RJNow pic.twitter.com/jVbEDYizyx — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

Voter information

There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.

A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.

The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

