LIVE BLOG: Republican candidates for governor debate in Henderson

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller talks with members of the news media about his gubernatorial campaign while visiting Share Village in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announces her gubernatorial campaign at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City address at Texas Station on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Joey Gilbert poses on the red carpet before the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Saturday, July 30, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Guy Nohra, a biotech venture capitalist and Republican candidate for governor in his first bid for public office, in his Sierra foothills home in Reno, Nov. 22, 2021. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Jesse Law-led Clark County Republican Party is hosting a gubernatorial debate in Henderson Tuesday morning.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon and Reno venture capitalist Guy Nohra will participate.

The debate is being moderated by Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will not participate in the debate. His campaign has previously said the sheriff will attend debates after the candidate filing deadline in March.

Reno Air Force veteran Tom Heck attended the event, but said he was not allowed to participate.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will update this story frequently throughout the event with candidate responses to questions.

The GOP primary for the gubernatorial race will be held in June. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

Question: An overview of your leadership experience, especially during crisis

11:53 a.m.

Fiore said she is the proven “America First conservative leader.” She has fought for freedoms, she said. When Sisolak wanted to shut Las Vegas down, she responded saying, “We said, ‘hell no.”

Lee said he has a history in business and in the Nevada Legislature. He highlighted his positive record with the National Rifle Association. He also highlighted his success as mayor of North Las Vegas, pulling the city back from financial ruin. “I love running businesses and I love running government,” he said.

Simon said he has spent most of his life in crisis as a trauma surgeon. He said he has a background in medical training, including for the military.

Gilbert called Sisolak a “corrupt jerk” and “just a waste of space.” He said he sued Nevada over masking children and closing churches. He said someone needs to hold leaders accountable. “I’m accountable to the people,” he said. “This is not my race. This is our race.”

Heller said Nevada is in crisis and the first thing that you do in crisis is show up. “Right, sheriff?” he said, taking a jab at Lombardo. Heller said he runs for office when he sees a crisis.

Nohra talked about a decision he had to make as a venture capitalist on a gene therapy company. He said he voted for the deal because the science was sound and the CEO was successful. He said this matters because he will face complex problems and will need to weigh in, make a decision and lead.

Question: What is your most important policy priority outside of COVID-19?

12:05 p.m.

Lee said Nevada has an infrastructure problem. He said it should be easier to do business in Nevada. He also wants to diversify the economy.

Simon said Nevada needs to have a fair election. He said he supports voter ID and verification. He said he wants to make Election Day a holiday. The state does not need mail ballots.

Gilbert said he would roll back the new voting law passed by the Legislature last year and wants to fix Nevada schools.

Heller said there is a crisis of confidence in Nevada’s elections. He said the federal government is trying to take over elections. The former senator said he supports voter ID on Day 1.

Nohra said he would audit every department in the state to find efficiencies. “Governance is very important and we’re a very badly managed state,” he said.

Fiore said she would roll back mandates. “We have to get our people working,” she said. Fiore said the first priority is getting the government out of the way.

Question:

What is the role of the Clark County Republican Party and how would you strengthen the Republican Party?

12:12 p.m.

Simon said it is bringing candidates to town halls to put them in front of voters. He said the governor needs to be active in the party, pushing for good candidates.

Gilbert said he will attend school board and county commission meetings. He said in no races should Democratic candidates run unopposed.

Heller said Republicans reduce crime and create better education. He compared the unemployment of Nevada during the pandemic to Republican-led Utah, where unemployment was significantly lower.

Nohra said he would look at “best practices” across the country of governors and their parties. He said he would coordinate with the party chair.

Fiore said Law works tirelessly for free. She said the party needs to raise enough money to pay the chairman.

Lee said the role of the governor is to make sure the state turns red and stays red.

Question: What was your most significant failure and how did you learn from it?

12:20 p.m.

Gilbert said he took performance enhancing drugs as a young fighter. He said he lost his title belts and spent 14 months out of the ring after he was caught with a banned substance in his system. He said shortcuts aren’t worth it.

Heller said he has a great life and works hard every day to improve the lives of his family and others. He did not answer the question. (Heller lost his 2018 re-election race for the U.S. Senate to Jacky Rosen.)

Nohra said failure is not something to fear, but something to learn from. He, too, did not say where in his life he made a mistake.

Fiore said she has had several companies and when one failed, the next one succeeded. She said being in the political arena, you have to fight and fight hard.

Lee said he battled stage four cancer and overcame it. During the recession, he said his business struggled, but came back.

Simon said he had a falling out with his father. “It was really my selfishness and my narcissism,” he said. He said he was not focused on family. Simon said he learned and mended his relationship. “From that moment forward, I realized I needed to be a different human being,” he said.

Question: What are the biggest issues in Las Vegas, Reno and rural Nevada.

12:29 p.m.

Heller said the biggest issue in Las Vegas is the increase in crime. He said that is because it is a sanctuary city and the sheriff practices “catch and release.” He said immigrants are coming to Southern Nevada from the U.S.-Mexico border, and that Northern Nevada faces issues because of that. He said he would ban sanctuary cities on his first day in office, he said. He said he would protect the Second Amendment and make carrying a concealed firearm without a permit legal in Nevada.

Nohra said he hears about education and crime when he is in Southern Nevada. In rural Nevada, he hears about Second Amendment infringement. Washoe County is in the middle, he said. People talk about homelessness there, he said.

Fiore said rural Nevada faces land and water issues. She talked about taking land and water back from the federal government. She said she has fought these issues for years. “As the governor of this state, I stand with the people, not the federal government,” she said. She said crime and sanctuary are issues that Lombardo is responsible for. She said crime and homelessness are issues in Washoe County.

Lee said crime is important in Southern Nevada. He said he put $10 million into the North Las Vegas Police Department and is addressing crime in his city. He said rural Nevadans just want to communicate with the state government. “The rurals need to have some recognition that they’re out there,” Lee said. Education is a big issue in Reno and Las Vegas. He talked about starting a school district in his city for first responders during the COVID pandemic so they could go to work.

Simon said Las Vegas has a crime problem. “We have to worry about business because we have crime on the Strip,” he said. He said gangs need to be broken up with RICO laws. He said rurals face a shortage of doctors. Reno, he said, has a problem with overdevelopment and now faces a housing crisis.

Gilbert highlighted the crime in Las Vegas. “It’s out of control,” he said. He said he would shut down sanctuary cities on his first day in office. He said career politicians are what is wrong with Nevada. Reno faces overdevelopment, he said. Gilbert said California takes more water than it is entitled to. He said rural Nevadans want to be left alone. Most important, he said, are issues with schools. He said parents should have a decision with their children’s education.

Question: Are you pro-life and how would you protect unborn babies in Nevada?

12:43 p.m.

Nohra said he is pro-life, but changing laws in Nevada is difficult because pro-choice laws are in Nevada’s constitution. (In fact, Nevada allows abortion in statute, not the constitution, a law that was subject to a voter referendum and would require another vote of the people to change.)

Fiore said “a child is not a choice” and told a personal family story of her daughter getting pregnant as a teenager.

Lee said he is pro-life and that he believes all children are a gift from God. “I just want you to know I don’t believe killing children makes us a safer society or a more humane society,” he said.

Simon called himself “a faith-based constitutional conservative.” He said pro-choice laws were never constitutional. “Abortion is one of the most horrible things I’ve seen throughout my career,” he said. He said as governor, he would not allow abortion unless the mother’s life was at risk.

Gilbert said he is pro-life and a faith-based conservative. He said leaders need to come together to teach the value of human life and that “this world has become lost.” He called Roe v. Wade one of the worst decisions in this country. He said the government needs to do more for women’s health care and single fathers.

Heller said, “I’m pro-life and I’m proud of it.” He said his voting record is 100 percent pro-life. The only exceptions he agrees to with abortion is in cases of rape and incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.

Question: How would you ensure Southern Nevada has enough water?

12:50 p.m.

Fiore said conservation measures ensure the water supply remains sustainable. She said Southern Nevada will not take water from the rural parts of the state.

Lee said conservation is working and that Las Vegas is not using its full allotment. “We are doing very good with our water right now,” he said. Lee said the state must pray for more snow in the Rocky Mountains.

Simon said Nevada will not get more water and that reservations must control water better. He said rapid development in Nevada will lead to a water problem. Simon said there has never been a thoughtful plan for water in this state.

Gilbert said Lake Mead “is not looking so good,” and that there is enough water in this state. Most of the water is used by agriculture, Gilbert said. He said there should be a task force to address water supply. The state needs more efficient irrigation techniques and the coast needs desalination plants.

Heller said the state could get more Colorado River water allocated to it. He said he would never support a pipeline from rural Nevada to Southern Nevada during renegotiation of the Colorado River compact.

Nohra said he has a history of negotiation. He talked about desalination and he has a history of investing in technology. He said he would “take it on and make it happen.”

Question: Do you pledge to oppose all tax increases and is it time for a tax cut?

1 p.m.

Lee said he did not raise taxes on North Las Vegas residents. He said no one in Nevada should face higher taxes. The state could be run more efficiently with better leadership. “I am not raising taxes,” he said. “I see no value in it.”

Simon said Nevada has corruption and incompetence. He said he believes citizens can get a tax rebate once you deal with the corruption. “We need tough legislation, tough prosecution,” he said.

Gilbert said there will be no new taxes and that he wants to repeal some taxes. “We’re gonna audit this sucker,” he said. Gilbert talked about privatizing some services and going after government corruption. He said he will be responsible with the people’s money and that he will be accountable to Jesus Christ and the people.

Heller said he has never raised a tax in his career. Most small businesses in Nevada are struggling because they are overtaxed, overregulated and hurting to find employees. He blasted the commerce tax and said he would repeal it on Day 1. He called it the “biggest embarrassment of the Republican Party.”

Nohra said “we don’t do taxes where I come from.” He said he will “change the hell out of all” the taxes that are inefficient. He said his administration will develop a tax system that people think is efficient. He said government would be more transparent under his administration.

Fiore said she fought taxes when she was in the Nevada Assembly. She said she will fight for Nevada and that the commerce tax, passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015, was “horrific.”

Question: What Republican elected official do you admire?

1:08 p.m.

Simon said he admires Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He said the next governor has to have courage and stand up for what he believes.

Gilbert admitted he made a mistake criticizing Fiore for fighting the commerce tax, and apologized for his comments. “Michele was right,” he said. “I was wrong.” He said he would follow the example set by DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Heller said he admires DeSantis, Noem and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nohra said governors are the first line of defense. He called DeSantis a Republican rockstar and said he admires Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Fiore said she her local hero is Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “Her and I basically gave the double middle finger to Gov. Sisolak,” she said. Fiore said she would follow the example set by former President Donald Trump, and said he is still the rightful president and that there was fraud in the election. (Courts and recounts of ballots have found no evidence to support that claim.)

Lee said he admires Trump and Noem and said he voted for Trump twice.

