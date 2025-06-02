Lombardo and Cannizzaro merge education bills

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Gov. Joe Lombardo have merged their sweeping education proposals together, though some more changes could be coming.

Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, left, and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, both D-Las Vegas, walk from the Capitol to the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Sunday, June 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, stands next to Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro on July 5, 2023, at Ronnow Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Sweeping education reform soon could be coming to Nevada — if Democratic and Republican policymakers succeed in finding compromise.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo have merged their once-dueling education bills together, though negotiations continue into the last hours of the legislative session.

“The Office of the Governor continues to negotiate education priorities in good faith with legislative leadership,” Elizabeth Ray, spokesperson for the governor, said in a statement.

Cannizzaro’s Senate Bill 460 has absorbed parts of the governor’s Assembly Bill 584, and a 154-page amendment was released Sunday, just a day before the end of the 83rd Legislature.

The latest version, which could still change, combines Cannizzaro and Lombardo’s efforts to increase accountability and oversight over school districts while maintaining Cannizzaro’s goals for expanded Pre-K and Lombardo’s priorities for expanded open enrollment.

SB 460 includes Lombardo’s original proposal for a statewide accountability system for school districts and his pitch to rate school districts as underperforming or low performing. When a school fails to show adequate student growth, the bill allows a superintendent to intervene over an administrator. It also allows the state to impose corrective actions, such as replacing school or district leadership and assuming state control over management.

The amendment keeps Cannizzaro’s proposed evaluation procedures for educators, and it tightens consequences for ineffective staff, including dismissals.

It also maintains her bill’s creation of an oversight board that would be impaneled if a complaint is filed alleging a school district is failing to comply with state requirements. The board would also approve or disapprove of interventions proposed by the superintendent.

On teacher recruitment and retention, both of which were Lombardo and Cannizzaro’s goals, the bill includes the Senate majority leader’s Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program and the governor’s salary incentive programs for educators and administrators. The bill also forms the Commission on Recruitment and Retention, originally proposed by Cannizzaro.

Cannizzaro originally proposed requiring a 17-to-1 teacher to administrator ratio, but the bill was amended to only have it apply to Clark County. Cannizzaro’s office said the ratio will be coming out of the final amendment.

The new version also includes more of the governor’s goals for school choice. It implements a statewide open enrollment system and requires the Department of Education to create a grant program to assist students in obtaining transportation to a school they attend outside of their zone of attendance.

But it also keeps some of Cannizzaro’s calls for additional transparency on scholarship-granting organizations and schools that receive state funding, such as charter schools. It places tighter constraints on charter school truancy policies to align them with public schools.

Lombardo proposed phonics-based integrating STEM into early literacy instruction, and that policy proposal was carried over to the amendment, as well as his calls for phonics-based instruction in English Language Arts for K-3.

Cannizzaro’s minimum qualifications for district superintendents remain in the amendment, as well as Lombardo’s creation of the Education Service Center to support underperforming districts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.