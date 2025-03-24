82°F
Lombardo calls Ford’s lawsuits against Trump administration ‘unfortunate’

Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The many lawsuits Attorney General Aaron Ford has filed against the Trump administration were “unfortunate,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a Monday interview.

The Democratic attorney general has signed on to more than five lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration, from fighting to block cuts to medical research at universities to challenging the power of Elon Musk and the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. He’s also filed multiple “friend of the court” amicus briefs with other Democratic attorneys general.

In a Monday morning interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Republican governor criticized Ford for filing the lawsuits without communicating with him. Ford has said he plans to run for governor against Lombardo in 2026.

“Trump has done, if you ask me how he’s done so far, I think he’s done good,” Lombardo said. “He’s done exactly what he ran on and got voted on, got put into office.”

Lombardo said Ford is using his ability to sign on other litigation to push back on the administration.

Ford is an independent and constitutional officer, so he has the ability to act independent from Lombardo’s office, Lombardo conceded, which he called “unfortunate.”

Lombardo said he thinks there should be communication between the two offices, and there hasn’t been, he said. Statutorily, Ford needs to inform Lombardo if he seeks third-party counsel; but outside of that, he can act independently.

Ford had not immediately responded to a request for comment on the governor’s criticism as of early Monday afternoon.

The governor accused Ford of taking “artistic license” in his descriptions of the litigation. He pointed to Ford’s claims about the impact of dismantling the federal Department of Education. Lombardo said there hasn’t been an explanation of how it’s going to be detrimental.

Lombardo said states are better situated to understand the education needs of their own, and removing the Department of Education removes a bureaucracy. He doesn’t think there will be any changes to how Nevada administers its education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

