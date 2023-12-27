55°F
Lombardo chief of staff steps down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 11:46 am
 
Updated December 27, 2023 - 12:21 pm
Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislat ...
Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Kieckhefer was the lowest-scoring republican (51 percent) in the American Conservative Union Foundation's latest report card for Nevada Lawmakers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ryan Cherry. (Nevada Governor's Office)
Ryan Cherry. (Nevada Governor's Office)
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas ...
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, center, and his chief of staff Ryan Cherry, left, talk with Sen. Scott ...
Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, center, and his chief of staff Ryan Cherry, left, talk with Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, in the final hours of the session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer is stepping down in early 2024, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

“I’m incredibly thankful for all the work Ben put in to making this first year a success,” Lombardo said in a statement. “Ben accomplished everything I asked of him as I transitioned into the office of Governor, and his leadership during the 2023 Legislative Session was critical in our many successes.”

Kieckhefer, a former Nevada state senator, joined Lombardo’s office in November 2022, helping navigate the gubernatorial transition and presenting legislation important to the governor. Prior to his gig with Lombardo, Kieckhefer served on the Nevada Gaming Commission in October 2021.

Ryan Cherry, former chief of staff to Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison and rural director for U.S. Senator Dean Heller, will serve as the new chief of staff. His first day will be Jan. 17, and he will work alongside Kieckhefer briefly to help with the transition.

