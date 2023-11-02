67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Lombardo endorses former North Las Vegas mayor in congressional race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 6:14 pm
 
John Lee (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
John Lee (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday endorsed former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in his congressional bid.

Lee announced his candidacy for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, a seat held by Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, in October, joining retired Air Force Lieutenant Col. David Flippo in the Republican primary field.

In his endorsement, Lombardo said as the mayor of North Las Vegas, Lee turned a city on the verge of bankruptcy into a thriving destination for businesses.

“I look forward to working with him when he’s elected to return more of our land to state and local control, improve our economy, and keep communities safer,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo’s endorsement comes after the two Republicans both vied for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2022, taking swings at each other throughout the election. In April 2022, Lombardo criticized Lee on X, formerly Twitter, for his past as a Democrat.

Lee came in fourth place in the primary, with less than 8 percent of the votes.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Order out corridor’ moves closer to reality in downtown Las Vegas
‘Order out corridor’ moves closer to reality in downtown Las Vegas
2
Nevada Assembly speaker calls for CCSD superintendent’s resignation
Nevada Assembly speaker calls for CCSD superintendent’s resignation
3
Extending special property taxes without election stays alive in NLV
Extending special property taxes without election stays alive in NLV
4
Rosen calls on Department of Education to combat antisemitism on college campuses
Rosen calls on Department of Education to combat antisemitism on college campuses
5
Las Vegas charter school owes $320K in PERS contributions, state says
Las Vegas charter school owes $320K in PERS contributions, state says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rancho High School student hospitalized after battery near school
Rancho High School student hospitalized after battery near school
Hamas official vows to repeat Oct. 7 attack: ‘Everything we do is justified’
Hamas official vows to repeat Oct. 7 attack: ‘Everything we do is justified’
‘He’s hot right now’: Fast start has Knights defenseman among NHL’s best
‘He’s hot right now’: Fast start has Knights defenseman among NHL’s best
5 mistakes that cost Dave Ziegler his job with the Raiders
5 mistakes that cost Dave Ziegler his job with the Raiders
Starbucks holiday cups debut Thursday
Starbucks holiday cups debut Thursday
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach