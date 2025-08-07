Lombardo: Nevada solar industry is ‘frozen’ due to Trump admin memo

An Interior Department memo has left some solar projects up in the air, the governor said.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, center, meets with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, right, to discuss the future of land development in Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025, in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s solar boom could be hampered by too much direct oversight from the Interior Department, the governor told the Trump administration in a letter Monday.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, raised concerns about a July 15 memo that requires Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to directly sign off on every step of solar and wind development on public land. That includes every document created under the National Environmental Policy Act, from public notices to environmental impact statements and final decision letters.

In total, 69 types of documents related to solar and wind projects that might normally only need approval from state Bureau of Land Management directors must be routed through Burgum’s office.

“My office is hearing that solar projects deep in the project pipeline have been frozen,” Lombardo wrote. “Without clarifying guidance and processes, I am concerned that the Memo with prevent or unnecessarily delay energy development in the state that is poised to meet the growing energy demands of the mining industry and data centers.”

Data centers are the main driver of strain on Nevada’s energy grid, as highlighted by a recent report from nonprofit Western Resource Advocates. Lombardo’s office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there has been no response from Burgum as of Thursday morning.

In a statement, an Interior Department spokeswoman defended the new procedure, which an official said in a press release announcement on July 17 would end “regulatory favoritism towards unreliable energy projects that are solely dependent on taxpayer subsidies and foreign-sourced equipment.”

“This policy strengthens accountability, prevents misuse of taxpayer-funded subsidies and upholds our commitment to restoring balance in energy development,” the spokeswoman said.

Delays uncertain, but possible

The Silver State has been earmarked as prime for solar development over the next few decades, with the 2024 Western Solar Plan identifying more acreage of potential solar zones in Nevada than any state in the West.

Pending projects that total 33 gigawatts of energy are expected to garner $6 billion in state and local taxes and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs, Lombardo said.

President Donald Trump and his administration has emphasized the need for an “all-of-the above” approach to energy generation, meaning no preference should exist in permitting for cleaner sources of energy such as solar. Lombardo agreed in his letter with this proposition, saying he appreciates that message of the memo.

Lombardo mentioned three NV Energy power purchase agreements that could be affected by the memo, as well as the two Greenlink energy transmission lines that need federal right of way permissions on private land to proceed.

Two of them are slated for Southern Nevada, Boulder Solar III in Boulder City’s Eldorado Valley and Dry Lake East about 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas. They had been expected to become operational by June 2027 and by the end of 2026, respectively.

NV Energy didn’t immediately provide comment when reached on Thursday, nor did NextEra or 174 Power Global, the companies building the solar projects.

In his letter, Lombardo recommended limiting the scope of the memo to projects on public land, giving more instruction to both state BLM and Fish and Wildlife Service offices to help facilitate secretarial review and considering a consolidated review of multiple smaller steps in the permitting process.

“Without the energy to support important and burgeoning sectors of the State’s economy which also propel key industry priorities for this Administration, Nevadans will miss out on the jobs and economic benefits that flow to them,” Lombardo said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Letter to WH_Interior Secretary & NV State BLM Director by Tony Garcia on Scribd