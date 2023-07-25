Lombardo ordered to pay $20K for ethics violation
Joe Lombardo has been ordered to pay $20,000 and will be censured after the Nevada Commission on Ethics found that he violated state law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.
CARSON CITY — Joe Lombardo has been ordered to pay $20,000 and will be censured after the Nevada Commission on Ethics found that he violated state law with “willfulness” by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.
The commission rejected a proposed $1.67 million fine for the Republican governor.
Commissioners voted to fine Lombardo for four violations of a statute barring the use of government time, property or equipment for personal use.
The violations are for each separate photograph and video created by his campaign, rather than for each time those images were posted as recommended by the commission’s executive director.
Commissioners did not find that Lombardo had used his public position to grant unwarranted privileges or advantages to himself. They also denied a recommendation to place an ethics officer in the governor’s office.
Commission counsel Elizabeth Bassett argued that Lombardo had committed 68 violations of the state’s ethics laws by posting more than 30 images or videos on social media accounts associated with his gubernatorial campaign in which he was either wearing his sheriff’s badge or uniform between June and September of 2021.
“This commission has consistently held that the ethics law prohibits Nevada sheriffs from using their uniforms, badges and other equipment of their office, all of which are government property, in support of any campaign, including their own,” Bassett said.
But lawyers for Lombardo said there’s no way to prove that those posts encouraged people to vote for him or donate to his campaign, and argued that the governor did not violate state law because he did not “secure an unwarranted advantage” by appearing in his uniform or with his badge.
Colby Williams, a lawyer representing the governor, also argued that a recommendation to fine Lombardo $1.67 million for the violations had “no statutory basis” and that state law does not specify fines for more than three violations.
But Bassett argued that the “unprecedented” fine was justified.
“(Lombardo’s) conduct in these matters was unprecedented, and therefore requires an equivalent penalty,” Basset said. “The evidence shows that the subject’s violation of ethics law was intentional, pervasive, repeated and ongoing.”
The recommendations were filed in June by the commission’s executive director, Ross Armstrong.
Lombardo was absent from the meeting, as was Commission Vice Chair Brian Duffrin. Member Amanda Yen attended the meeting virtually.
The hearing was originally scheduled for June 13 but was postponed at the request of Lombardo’s attorneys after two commissioners said they would be unable to attend the meeting in person.
In attendance were the board’s two newest members. Lombardo’s office announced the appointment of Stanley Olsen and John Moran III last week, but they began their terms on July 1.
Before the start of the hearing, both Olsen and Moran disclosed that they had known Lombardo prior to their appointment. Moran said he would categorize his relationship with the governor as “professional acquaintances.” Olsen, a retired 30-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, described Lombardo as a “former co-worker” but said they never worked together.
As Clark County sheriff, Lombardo led the department before being elected governor.
One of those seats was vacated by attorney Damian Sheets, a former Gov. Steve Sisolak appointee who resigned in May after the commission decided to move forward with what he called a “misplaced” complaint against Lombardo.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.