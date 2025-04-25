77°F
Lombardo outlines sweeping education reform bill

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo speaks about an affordable housing bill during a press conference ...
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo speaks about an affordable housing bill during a press conference on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 more UNLV students have visas revoked; protest blasts Trump administration
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 12:35 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined a sweeping education bill Friday that aims to increase accountability of school districts.

The Nevada Accountability in Education Act includes bonuses for high-performing teachers and a “tiered intervention system” that puts chronically underperforming schools under the microscope.

The bill text was not available Friday, but Lombardo expects the text to be available early next week.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro also has a sweeping education bill, the Education through Accountability, Transparency, and Efficiency (EDUCATE) Act, that also includes accountability measures and retention of teacher pay raises.

Education has been a point of friction for legislative Democrats and the Republican governor. Last legislative session, they played a game of tug-of-war with their priorities. Democrats wanted universal school lunches, while Lombardo wanted an expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship program.

While neither got what exactly what they wanted, they did manage to extend olive branches and pass a large increase in funding for education and Assembly Bill 400, Lombardo’s sweeping education bill that authorized a city or county to sponsor a charter school in certain circumstances and created the Early Childhood Literacy and Readiness Account as well as the Teach Nevada Scholarship Program.

The education bill is one of five priority bills from the governor. Lombardo has already presented his crime bill, called the Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act, and his housing bill, called the Nevada Housing Access and Attainability Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

