Lombardo pledges to be education governor

Republican Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo delivered a victory speech at Rancho High School Monday — the school he attended and where he announced his candidacy.

Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, speaks during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, walks on stage before speaking during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo vowed to be the next “education governor,” to listen to every Nevadan and earn their trust.

“Now that the election is over we must set aside our differences and come together as Nevadans, to work toward a common goal,” Lombardo said at his alma mater, Rancho High School on Monday.

“No matter who you are, where you’re from or who you voted for, I’m ready to listen to you, work for you and earn your trust,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the 2022 midterms, winning 48.9 of the vote over Sisolak’s 47.3 percent.

His win is a win for parents who want to have a voice in their child’s education, for families who want a safe community, and for small business owners, Lombardo said.

He plans to expand school choice and make school safety a priority, fix broken state agencies, create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime laws and get the economy back on track “so we don’t have to pay the price for bad decisions coming out of D.C.”

“My administration will never stop listening to you,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo was the only statewide candidate in the country from either Republican or Democratic parties to beat an incumbent in the 2022 midterms. While Sisolak was ahead with early voting, Lombardo made gains on in-person Election Day voting.

Sisolak needed Democrat-leaning mail-in ballots to close that gap, which other Democrats such as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was able to accomplish, but Lombardo maintained his lead. He and only a couple of other Republicans running for statewide races managed to win, including Stavros Anthony for lieutenant governor and Republican Andy Matthews for treasurer

On Friday, Sisolak, Nevada’s first Democratic governor in nearly two decades, conceded and called Lombardo to wish him luck.

“I thanked him and we pledged to work together to complete a smooth transition,” said Lombardo, who will take office on the first Monday of January 2023.

Lombardo thanked his family and campaign for their support as well as voters for trusting him.

“Words cannot adequately describe the depth of our gratitude for your guidance,” Lombardo said.

“Although I won’t be sworn in until January, our journey begins now,” Lombardo said.

