Lombardo says state financial, DMV data not breached — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a number of state government agencies on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo said Thursday afternoon that at this time, officials believe state financial data and DMV data were not breached in the recent cyberattack.

“To the best of the state’s knowledge, the data compromised did not include state financial information, such as state bank account numbers, treasury funds or state budget payment systems,” Lombardo said at the news conference.

He added officials have no evidence DMV information was taken, such as data vehicle registration information, at this time.

The governor added that key progress is being made in recovery from the cyberattack, especially at the DMV, where beginning Friday, Nevadans can receive their driver’s licenses in person.

He said officials continue to work hard around the clock to restore services.

Lombardo said the typical recovery time for an incident of this nature can be several weeks to months, and they are moving ahead in that projection. He said he hopes to see state services fully restored in the next few days.

The last news conference Lombardo held was Aug. 28, when he defended his absence from the first news conference, in which his officials informed the public that data was moved out of the state’s network by malicious actors.

It’s still unclear what kind of data was taken, how the cyberattack occurred or who is behind it.

The state continues to recover from the cyberattack that was discovered Aug. 24. It shut down many state websites and services, and Nevada officials have slowly been restoring the systems.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

