Lombardo on Nevada cyberattack: ‘We don’t have all the answers’
Gov. Joe Lombardo announced an expanded 211 phone line providing information on the ransomware attack that closed Nevada state offices and halted some services.
Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Thursday an expanded 211 phone line providing information about how to access state services and a website with updates regarding the recent cyberattack that closed state offices and halted some services.
In a press conference, the governor and other state officials provided updates on the ongoing investigation, services that have been restored and continued recovery efforts.
The incident is still under investigation, but officials declined to provide further comments about how the attack happened and what data was compromised.
“I ensure you the investigation is ongoing and progressing,” the governor said. “It’s frustrating, I understand, but a lot of that information is confidential. It’s moving quickly, and we don’t have all the answers associated with that.”
At a news conference Wednesday, officials announced investigators found evidence indicating data was moved outside of Nevada’s state networks by “malicious actors” during a “sophisticated, ransomware-based” cyberattack.
Lombardo was not present at the Wednesday news conference — an absence that drew criticism from Nevadans.
On Thursday, Lombardo said he had traveled to Northern Nevada for pre-planned events to meet with local government officials and constituents and to discuss emergency management and economic issues. The governor said he understood his absence was noticed, but he felt comfortable having his team lead the conference.
“There’s been constant conversation. I have never been unavailable as your governor under this crisis,” he said.
The governor said the cyberattack was the most serious crisis he has faced so far in his term.
Services restored
As of Thursday, smog test results are being sent to the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to director Tonya Laney.
Internet service also has been restored to the majority of the state’s infrastructure, according to Tim Robb, Nevada’s homeland security adviser.
On Sept. 1, SNAP benefits will begin to be put on cards for people who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to Richard Whitley, director of the Department of Human Services. IT staff was able to help provide third-party vendors the necessary data to transfer to the federal government, Whitley said.
There is a delay in payments to nonprofit organizations that work with the department, Whitley said.
The state restored access to the National Crime Information Center, and the NICS system, which conducts background checks on people who want to own a firearm, is also back up and running, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
