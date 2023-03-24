62°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Lombardo speaks on school safety bill at Valley High — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2023 - 2:56 pm
Gov. Joe Lombardo prepares to take the podium to speak before CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo prepares to take the podium to speak before CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts World Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo is scheduled to speak Friday about his school safety bill alongside Clark County School District educators at Valley High School in Las Vegas.

It comes after Lombardo testified during a Thursday hearing before the Assembly Committee on Education on Assembly Bill 330 — known as the Safer and Supportive Schools Act — that his office introduced March 17.

The bill would repeal a requirement — the result of a 2019 bill that became law — that public schools create a restorative justice plan before removing a student from a classroom or school in some situations.

Restorative justice can include behavioral interventions or connecting students with community resources, for example.

The Clark County School District — and other school districts across the state — saw an uptick in violent instances after students returned to in-person classes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

State legislators are also considering a couple of other restorative justice-related bills this session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
2
North Las Vegas man charged in Capitol riot tweeted his involvement, FBI says
North Las Vegas man charged in Capitol riot tweeted his involvement, FBI says
3
Nevada governor wants to repeal school ‘restorative justice’
Nevada governor wants to repeal school ‘restorative justice’
4
Nevada marijuana cultivators say they are feeling the tax squeeze
Nevada marijuana cultivators say they are feeling the tax squeeze
5
Former lawmaker sentenced for theft, lying about residency
Former lawmaker sentenced for theft, lying about residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada governor wants to repeal school ‘restorative justice’
Nevada governor wants to repeal school ‘restorative justice’
Bill could undo restorative justice requirement in Nevada schools
Bill could undo restorative justice requirement in Nevada schools
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Cameras would be required in special ed classrooms if bill passes
Cameras would be required in special ed classrooms if bill passes
Document raises questions about union influence in school funding issues
Document raises questions about union influence in school funding issues
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit