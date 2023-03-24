Lombardo speaks on school safety bill at Valley High — WATCH LIVE

The event comes the day after Gov. Joe Lombardo testified before the Assembly Committee on Education on Assembly Bill 330, which was introduced March 17.

Gov. Joe Lombardo is scheduled to speak Friday about his school safety bill alongside Clark County School District educators at Valley High School in Las Vegas.

It comes after Lombardo testified during a Thursday hearing before the Assembly Committee on Education on Assembly Bill 330 — known as the Safer and Supportive Schools Act — that his office introduced March 17.

The bill would repeal a requirement — the result of a 2019 bill that became law — that public schools create a restorative justice plan before removing a student from a classroom or school in some situations.

Restorative justice can include behavioral interventions or connecting students with community resources, for example.

The Clark County School District — and other school districts across the state — saw an uptick in violent instances after students returned to in-person classes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

State legislators are also considering a couple of other restorative justice-related bills this session.

