Lombardo speaks out following Trump’s remarks on Iran strike

Nevada’s Republican governor voiced his support for Trump’s decision to strike selected targets in Iran.

Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s Republican governor Saturday night voiced his support for President Donald Trump’s decision to strike nuclear targets in Iran.

In a post to the social media platform X, Gov. Joe Lombardo said “I stand with Israel and appreciate President Trump’s thoughtful and timely action to neutralize Iranian nuclear sites.”

Lombardo went to say that “a nuclear Iran threaten global security and pose a direct threat to both Israel and America.”

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel ’s war aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated,” and he warned Iran against carrying out retaliatory attacks, saying the U.S. could hit more targets “with precision, speed and skill.”

“There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

