57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Lombardo talks opioid epidemic, conservation with Western governors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 3:56 pm
 
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Gov. Joe Lombardo and other Western governors approved bipartisan resolutions aiming to tackle issues affecting the West — including the opioid epidemic and forestry and species management — at their annual Western Governors’ Association meeting this week.

“I enjoyed meeting with my fellow Western governors to discuss our shared regional opportunities and challenges,” Lombardo said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “By discussing critical topics like public lands management, conservation efforts, and workforce pathways together, we’re able to facilitate bipartisan collaboration and enact solutions-oriented policy.”

In addition to gathering with the other western governors, Lombardo met with three cabinet secretaries: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Lombardo also moderated a panel on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.

One resolution the group approved highlighted the challenges posed by the opioid epidemic and Western governors’ policy to combat it, according to a Thursday statement from the association.

The governors urged the Department of Health and Human Services to expand state Medicaid waivers for opioid use disorder and pushed Congress to dedicate resources to states to develop and share culturally specific opioid awareness and education campaigns to meet the needs of each state, according to a statement from the association.

The governors also passed a resolution addressing national forest and rangeland challenges that include policy recommendations relating to wildfire mitigation, suppression and recovery, as well as a resolution outlining the governors’ policy positions on species management and conservation issues.

“An organization like WGA is only effective when all of the governors support the policymaking process that allows our Western states to speak with a unified voice on matters of mutual interest and concern,” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, the chair of Western Governors’ Association, said in a statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
County office tagged for fueling anti-police rhetoric, complaint states
County office tagged for fueling anti-police rhetoric, complaint states
2
Grand Prix mobility plan for Strip employees hits a rough stretch
Grand Prix mobility plan for Strip employees hits a rough stretch
3
CCSD head should quit or be fired, state Senate leader says
CCSD head should quit or be fired, state Senate leader says
4
FBI: Letters containing fentanyl set to elections offices in Nevada, other states
FBI: Letters containing fentanyl set to elections offices in Nevada, other states
5
Trump’s lawyers fail to get civil fraud trial ended with early verdict
Trump’s lawyers fail to get civil fraud trial ended with early verdict
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cortez Masto introduces border security legislation
Cortez Masto introduces border security legislation
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
‘Appearance of impropriety’: Nevada pours millions into nonprofits tied to state lawmakers
Nevada Assembly speaker calls for CCSD superintendent’s resignation
Nevada Assembly speaker calls for CCSD superintendent’s resignation
Lombardo calls for NCAA transgender athletes policy change
Lombardo calls for NCAA transgender athletes policy change
Former Nevada lawmaker to head Nevada jobs development office
Former Nevada lawmaker to head Nevada jobs development office
Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors
Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors