61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Nevada

Lombardo taps former state senator as chief of staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 1:12 pm
 
Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislat ...
Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Kieckhefer has been tapped to be Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

RENO — Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo announced Monday that former state senator and Nevada Gaming Commissioner Ben Kieckhefer will serve as his chief of staff.

“I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” Lombardo said in a written statement. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”

Prior to his appointment to the Nevada Gaming Commission in October 2021 by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Kieckhefer served as a Republican state senator representing a Northern Nevada district that stretched from Reno down to Carson City for three terms, starting in 2011. He also serves as the director of client relations at the McDonald Carano law firm.

Kieckhefer will resign from his position on the commission after Lombardo’s inauguration, which is set for Jan. 2.

In the statement, Kieckhefer said he was “honored” to join the first-term governor-elect’s administration.

“I’m humbled by Governor-elect Lombardo’s trust in me, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to serve Nevada, a state I love so deeply,” he said. “Under Governor-elect Lombardo, I’m confident that this administration will deliver innovative solutions and historic victories for our great state.”

Kieckhefer was previously named as part of Lombardo’s transition team, which was announced earlier this month. The team is headed up by RedRock Strategies founder Ryan Erwin, who oversaw Lombardo’s campaign, and includes other business and government leaders. He also announced several working committees focused on areas including agriculture, ranching and mining and economic and workforce development.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Cisco Aguilar aiming to rebuild trust in Nevada’s election systems
Cisco Aguilar aiming to rebuild trust in Nevada’s election systems
2
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
3
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
4
Assemblyman, longtime educator Munford honored for legacy
Assemblyman, longtime educator Munford honored for legacy
5
Controversial sheriff lost election, opponent says voters ‘were due for a change’
Controversial sheriff lost election, opponent says voters ‘were due for a change’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Outgoing Nye County sheriff seeks seat on bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sharon Wehrly, who lost her re-election bid, is one of 15 candidates for a vacant justice of the peace seat that could be filled as early as January.