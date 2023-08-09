Lombardo to appeal ethics board decision

Gov. Joe Lombardo plans to appeal a recent state ethics board decision that found he violated state ethics law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

Gov Joe Lombardo speaks at Saint Anne Catholic School on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo plans to appeal a recent state ethics board decision that found he violated state ethics law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor, lawyers said Tuesday.

Campbell and Williams, the law firm that represented Lombardo during the July hearing before the Nevada Commission on Ethics, said Lombardo had instructed the firm to seek “judicial review” of the ruling.

“After a thorough review of the facts, the law, and the recent hearing, Gov. Lombardo has instructed our firm to seek judicial review of the Ethics Commission’s ruling. We look forward to presenting our case in a court of law,” the firm said in an email statement.

Commissioners voted in late July to fine Lombardo $20,000 and censure him for four violations of state law barring the use of government time, property or equipment for personal use.

According to Nevada law, individuals who seek judicial review of a state agency’s decision must file the petition in District Court in Carson City within 30 days after the agency has filed its final decision.

The Nevada Commission on Ethics announced its decision in the case on July 25 but hasn’t yet released its written opinion on the decision. The request for judicial review had not been filed as of Tuesday evening.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.