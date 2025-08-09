107°F
Lombardo to deploy Nevada National Guard for immigration enforcement

Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office on March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2025 - 5:23 pm

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is in the process of authorizing the Nevada National Guard to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon.

Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s spokesperson, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Nevada National Guard will assist in a temporary, administrative capacity. Its deployment also will be fully federally funded.

The Republican governor has expressed that he fully supports President Donald Trump’s deportation plans. In December, he signed a letter alongside other Republican governors pledging to “make America safe again by addressing the illegal immigration crisis and deporting illegal immigrants who pose a threat to our communities and national security.”

He has previously said he would not send Nevada National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist with border security.

Lombardo will not deploy the guard out of Nevada, rather the guard will assist internally in non-front-facing operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

