Lombardo tours food bank on day 3 since SNAP benefits were paused

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks to members of the National Guard after touring Three Square on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. The National Guard is there to support Three Squares operations. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo delivers remarks, after touring Three Square, to the press on how Nevadans can access local food resources amidst the federal government shutdown, as President & CEO Beth Martino, right, looks on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of the National Guard are seen at Three Square as Gov. Joe Lombardo makes a tour of Three Square on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. The National Guard is there to support Three Squares operations. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo walks past members of the Natiuonal Guard as he leaves Three Square after a tour of the facility on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. The National Guard is there to support Three Squares operations. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three Square President & CEO Beth Martino leads Gov. Joe Lombardo on a tour of Three Square on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday toured a mammoth food bank in North Las Vegas that supplies more than 150 distribution sites in Southern Nevada.

The governor’s visit to Three Square headquarters occurred on day three since benefits of food stamps were paused for about 500,000 Nevadans amid the federal government shutdown, which entered its second month Saturday.

Nevada lawmakers last week approved about $30 million to help supplement the two food banks in the state. That was in addition to about $8 million funneled into the facilities through dollars saved from state projects.

Lombardo on Monday described the funding as a “triage process” and praised Three Square as an important resource for food-insecure Nevadans.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced on Monday that it would comply with court orders and partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

When the funds were arriving on electronic benefit transfer cards, and how much, was not immediately clear.

The federal government spends about $90 million a month in Nevada to fund SNAP benefits for the roughly half-a-million recipients.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.