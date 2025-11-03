Lombardo tours food bank on day 3 since SNAP benefits were paused
Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday toured a mammoth food bank in North Las Vegas that supplies more than 150 distribution sites in Southern Nevada.
The governor’s visit to Three Square headquarters occurred on day three since benefits of food stamps were paused for about 500,000 Nevadans amid the federal government shutdown, which entered its second month Saturday.
Nevada lawmakers last week approved about $30 million to help supplement the two food banks in the state. That was in addition to about $8 million funneled into the facilities through dollars saved from state projects.
Lombardo on Monday described the funding as a “triage process” and praised Three Square as an important resource for food-insecure Nevadans.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced on Monday that it would comply with court orders and partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
When the funds were arriving on electronic benefit transfer cards, and how much, was not immediately clear.
The federal government spends about $90 million a month in Nevada to fund SNAP benefits for the roughly half-a-million recipients.
