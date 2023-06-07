Lombardo violated ethics laws, state commission executive director says

A commission argues that Gov. Joe Lombardo committed multiple ethics violations, including misusing government resources to promote his gubernatorial campaign while he was sheriff.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces his candidacy for governor during an event at Rancho High School in June 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, waits to speak at a campaign event in November 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Nevada Commission on Ethics’ executive director alleges Gov. Joe Lombardo committed multiple ethics violations by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his governor’s campaign, according to materials the commission released Tuesday.

In a motion before the commission that was included in a 456-page packet of materials, the Executive Director Ross Armstrong asked the commission to order Lombardo to pay a civil penalty of about $1.67 million, that a censure be issued and an ethics officer be designated to his office.

Lombardo’s administration and his campaign lawyers did not comment on the filing, but his campaign lawyers in legal papers said Armstrong’s efforts are like “using a sledgehammer to swat a fly.”

The Nevada Commission on Ethics will hold a public meeting about the ethics complaint case on Tuesday, June 13 to consider motions in the case.

Using his badge during the campaign

The ethics commission’s executive director argued Lombardo used governmental time, property or equipment to benefit his personal or pecuniary interests.

During his campaign for governor, Lombardo published photos and advertisements of himself wearing his sheriff’s uniform and badge. When he first made his announcement that he was running for governor on Fox, for example, he wore a Metropolitan Police Department’s sheriff badge pin on his lapel, making the “visual imagery of his position as Sheriff his central campaign theme,” according to filings dated March 22.

Nevada state law says “a public officer or employee shall not use the public officer’s or employee’s position in government to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences, exemptions or advantages for the public officer…”

“The Ethics Law and the Commission’s precedent have been clear for many years that the use of a uniform and other accoutrements of office — including a badge — to support one’s campaign constitute violations,” the commission’s Associate Counsel Elizabeth Bassett wrote.

Armstrong also argues that Lombardo’s violations were “willful,” in part because he did not self-report or attempt to rectify the violations before or after the complaints were filed.

It also cited a 2021 Nevada Independent article in which Lombardo’s campaign strategist said that voters were entitled to know about Lombardo’s law-enforcement background, and that it was vital for voters to know a candidate’s work experience.

The commission determined that Lombardo gained financially as a result of the violation, because was elected governor and now receives the governor’s salary and benefits.

Lombardo took a $30,000 pay cut in salary when he became governor, according to his financial disclosure reports. His governor’s salary is $163,474, according to his 2023 financial disclosure report, while his salary as sheriff was $192,000, according to his 2022 annual financial disclosure statement.

‘Inconsequential’ violation

In a motion filed to dismiss the complaint, Lombardo’s attorneys argued that the alleged violations are “relatively inconsequential,” as they are based on a handful of photographs that depict him in his uniform. They argue that no state law prohibits a sheriff’s use of his uniform and badge in campaign materials.

His lawyers also wrote that the executive director threatened impeachment, which they said is “absurd.”

Armstrong, however, wrote that if the commission finds a “single willful violation” against Lombardo, he is required within the ethics law to provide that information to speaker of the Assembly and the majority leader of the Senate.

“What the Legislature does with the information once received is then wholly within the Legislature’s constitutional powers, which may include a variety of sanctions, up to and including impeachment,” he wrote.

Lombardo’s attorneys argue, however, that the commission cannot take the alleged violations that Lombardo made in his capacity as sheriff of Clark County and use them to seek impeachment because the conduct occurred before he was sworn in as governor.

Impeachment?

According to state law, the governor is liable to impeachment for a misdemeanor or malfeasance in office. The Assembly has the power of impeachment, with a majority of the members in concurrence, and the Senate tries the impeachment with the chief justice of the state Supreme Court presiding over the trial, according to state law.

