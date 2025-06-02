Lombardo’s amended crime bill gets 1st key vote on Nevada Legislature’s last day

Last-minute changes to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature policy proposal on crime include a new “smash-and-grab” crime, updated DUI penalties and a specialty court for the Strip corridor.

Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Last-minute changes to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature crime bill — including new penalties for “smash-and-grabs” — moved through the Nevada Senate, with only hours left until the legislative session ends Monday night.

The Senate voted 20-1, with Las Vegas Democrat Sen. James Ohrenschall as the sole dissenting vote. Senate Bill 457, the Republican governor and former Clark County sheriff’s multi-faceted crime and public safety bill, will now move to the Assembly for consideration Monday afternoon.

Sen. Melanie Scheible, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told lawmakers before the vote she had been working with the Republican governor’s office on the changes that focus the bill on DUI penalties, “smash-and-grabs” and school safety.

“We’ve been meeting for months to ensure that we have crafted this bill to be direct, to be effective and to be important,” Scheible, D-Las Vegas, said on the Senate floor Monday.

A person who intentionally causes property damage to a retail establishment during a theft offense could be guilty of a category C felony.

“Every single one of us has experience walking into a pharmacy or a big box retailer and not being able to buy deodorant or socks or something else that is locked up behind a cabinet, and I think that some of us maybe even have some fear that indicates that we need to be concerned,” Scheible said.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, decried the amendment and the lack of transparency around its development and adoption. He said he and other civil rights groups had not been involved in the amendments and negotiations appeared to only take off in recent days.

The amendment became available online less than half an hour before the Senate convened Monday afternoon to consider the bill.

“We’re talking about the most sensitive issues that are going to end up leading people to prisons, and we’re told to just trust the government and take them at their word once again,” Haseebullah said in a Monday afternoon interview.

He was particularly concerned with an addition that was not discussed in the bill’s first hearing on May 28, nor brought to his group and peers. It would require large counties to create special courts for certain corridors where crime “poses significant risk to public safety and the economic welfare to the state” — in other words, a court dedicated to crimes on the Strip or other tourist areas. The court could prohibit a defendant from entering the corridor for up to two years as a condition of release or sentencing, according to the amended bill.

The section would essentially bring back the Resort Corridor Court, which ended in November 2024.

“We’re already viewed as one of the biggest company towns in America, but for them to attempt to include an amendment at the last second to require the county commission to create such a court is such a cop out,” Haseebullah said. “The effect of that means that county commissioners would be able to say, afterwards, we had no choice but to create this provision. If the model was a success, then the Justice Court would not have voted to get rid of it ended the court more than a year ago.”

Retail theft thresholds, habitual offender changes out

SB 457 was politically challenging when first detailed, in part because of a fiscal note from the Nevada Department of Corrections that projects the bill, as introduced, could cost $42.2 million in future state budgets because of an increased prison population.

SB 457 had recommended lowering the felony threshold limit for theft from $1,200 to $750, but it was removed from the bill in an amendment. Backers said it was intended to deter an increase in shoplifting crimes throughout the state. The amendments also removed sections lowering the number of crimes that would define someone as a habitual offender.

The amendment also removes provisions that detailed increased penalties for fentanyl trafficking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.