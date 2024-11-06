Lombardo’s veto power at play in legislative races

The ability of Gov. Joe Lombardo to veto legislation is in play in Tuesday’s election.

Several legislative races that could determine whether Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo keeps his veto power were in play as of Tuesday night.

Nevada Democrats are seeking to achieve supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, which would render moot the governor’s power to veto legislation. Republicans must maintain their current seat count in the Senate or pick up just one seat in the Assembly to block a Democratic supermajority, which occurs when one party holds two-thirds of the seats in a chamber, allowing it to override a gubernatorial veto and pass tax and revenue increases without needing a vote from the other side of the aisle.

In Senate District 5 in Henderson, Republican Sen. Carrie Buck was leading Democratic challenger Jennifer Atlas 54.2 percent to 45.83 percent Tuesday night.

Democratic Sen. Dallas Harris was trailing Republican challenger, Lori Rogich, in Senate District 11, with 51.2 percent voting for Rogich and 48.8 pcent voting for Harris.

In Assembly District 2, Republican Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama was leading with 56.2 percent to Democratic challenger Ron Nelsen’s 43.8 percent.

Republican Lisa Cole was leading Democrat Ryan Hampton in Assembly District 4, with 55.7 percent to 44.3 percent, respectively.

Democratic Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola was ahead in her race for reelection against Republican challenger April Arndt. Marzola had 50.2 percent percent and Arndt received 49.8 percent as of Tuesday night in Assembly District 21.

In Assembly District 29, newcomers Joe Dalia, a Democrat, was leading Annette Dawson, a Republican 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent.

Democratic Assemblywoman Shea Backus was leading her Republican challenger David Brog 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui was leading in her re-election bid against Republican challenger Rafael Arroyo. Jauregui had 50.4 percent percent of the votes and Arroyo was at 49.6 percent by Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.