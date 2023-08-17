LV-LA high-speed rail system gets more support from Rosen

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is the latest Nevada politician to urge federal leaders to earmark nearly $4B in grants for the Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail project.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)

Sen. Jacky Rosen is the latest Nevada politician to urge federal transportation leaders to earmark nearly $4 billion in grants for the Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail project.

Brightline and the Nevada Department of Transportation earlier this year jointly applied for a $3.75 billion grant from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant program, that would go toward the planned rail line that would span 218 miles between Southern Nevada and Southern California.

Rosen, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger, NDOT Director Tracy Larkin-Thomason and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will be among a group of dignitaries Friday in Las Vegas pushing the federal government to award the shovel-ready project the funding boost.

The system would connect stations in Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga via high-speed rail, with a station also planned in between in the Apple Valley, and Hesperia in California. Passengers would have access into and out of L.A. via the Metrolink rail system at the Rancho Cucamonga station.

Rosen, D-Nev., sent a letter Thursday reiterating her “strong support” for the $12 billion project to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Pete Buttigieg, hoping they would back it similarly. Rosen requested the department fund the full $3.75 billion request in their joint application.

In the letter, Rosen also highlighted the milestones the project has hit in recent months.

— The USDOT in June awarding $25 million to go toward designing and building the Apple Valley and Hesperia stations.

— The Federal Railroad Administration in July finding no significant environmental impacts of the Apple Valley to Rancho Cucamonga portion of the rail.

— The Clark County Commission in August unanimously approving a resolution supporting the Brightline project.

This week Larkin-Thomason noted she expected the USDOT’s decision on the grant application would land in September.

Brightline would be ready to break ground on the project by the end of the year if the full grant request is approved.

“With theses key developments in mind, I urge the USDOT to support and fully fund NDOT’s application for the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant program to ensure timely construction of the high-speed rail system and labor protections at the highest level available for the project,” Rosen wrote in the letter.

