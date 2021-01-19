57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Major COVID-19 metrics in Nevada head lower

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 11:27 am
 
North Las Vegas Fire Department captain David Carraway, 36, left, is administrated a COVID-19 v ...
North Las Vegas Fire Department captain David Carraway, 36, left, is administrated a COVID-19 vaccine from emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 263,972 cases and 3,792 deaths.

New cases and death were both below the 14-day moving averages calculated by the state. The 14-day average of new daily cases fell to 1,630 on Tuesday, while the two-week average of daily reported deaths was 18, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The state data shows that the two-week daily average of deaths has been declining steadily since it reached a high of 36 on Dec. 30. The state redistributes data after daily total announcements to better reflect the date of death, which at times causes the trendlines to diverge from daily reports.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 20.8 percent on Tuesday, a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the day prior and its fourth straight daily decrease.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 952 new cases and seven additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 202,471 cases and 2,873 deaths.

Those figures also are included in the state reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Will Senate convict Trump at impeachment trial? Bet on it
Will Senate convict Trump at impeachment trial? Bet on it
2
Orderly opening for COVID-19 vaccination center at Encore
Orderly opening for COVID-19 vaccination center at Encore
3
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
4
Henderson-based Parler has a message for its supporters and ‘haters’
Henderson-based Parler has a message for its supporters and ‘haters’
5
Sisolak’s state budget shrinks slightly due to COVID-19
Sisolak’s state budget shrinks slightly due to COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak doubles war chest in 2020
By / RJ

Halfway through his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak has $4.5 million in campaign cash on hand after more than doubling his coffers in 2020.

Read More