Major COVID-19 metrics in Nevada head lower

New cases, deaths and the positivity rate all showed declines in state data reported Tuesday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department captain David Carraway, 36, left, is administrated a COVID-19 vaccine from emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Updated figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 263,972 cases and 3,792 deaths.

New cases and death were both below the 14-day moving averages calculated by the state. The 14-day average of new daily cases fell to 1,630 on Tuesday, while the two-week average of daily reported deaths was 18, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The state data shows that the two-week daily average of deaths has been declining steadily since it reached a high of 36 on Dec. 30. The state redistributes data after daily total announcements to better reflect the date of death, which at times causes the trendlines to diverge from daily reports.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 20.8 percent on Tuesday, a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the day prior and its fourth straight daily decrease.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 952 new cases and seven additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 202,471 cases and 2,873 deaths.

Those figures also are included in the state reporting.

