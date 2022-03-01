Man accused of threatening Sisolak in viral video to make statement

A man accused of threatening Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife on Sunday at a restaurant is scheduled to make a statement at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Las Vegas law office.

A man accused of accosting and threatening Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, on Sunday at a restaurant is scheduled to make a statement at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Las Vegas law office.

A minute-long video, sent to news outlets and posted on social media, shows the encounter at a restaurant identified as Lindo Michoacan in Summerlin. It begins with a man appearing to want a selfie with the governor before unleashing a stream of profanities at him.

The man in the video has been identified through social media as Justin Andersch, a self-described “digital creator” whose website and podcast promote extreme-right, anti-government conspiracy theories. A second video posted to social media, taken from the table where Andersch was sitting in the restaurant, shows him rising from the table to approach the governor.

Andersch is scheduled to make a statement at the law office of Craig Mueller at 808 S. Seventh Ave.

A statement from the governor’s office Monday said Sisolak had arrived Sunday at the restaurant for dinner with his wife and a daughter when he “was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture — talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.”

The governor was “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.”

